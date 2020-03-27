

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF) announced Friday that its vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur and Translate Bio (TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA or mRNA therapeutics company, will collaborate to develop a novel mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.



Sanofi said both companies will jointly investigate multiple candidates with the goal of advancing an efficacious and safe SARS-CoV-2 vaccine into clinical development.



Translate Bio has begun to produce multiple mRNA constructs and will use its mRNA platform to discover, design, and manufacture a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates. Further, Sanofi will provide deep vaccine expertise and support from its external research networks to advance vaccine candidates for potential further development.



The companies have an existing agreement from 2018 to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases.



In February 2020, Sanofi announced a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA to advance a novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The agreement with BARDA calls for Sanofi to initiate development of a recombinant, protein-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de