

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF) announced Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for Sarclisa (isatuximab). The positive opinion is for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma or RRMM.



The treatment is for adult patients with RRMM who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.



The company noted that the positive CHMP opinion is based on data from ICARIA-MM, the first randomized Phase 3 trial to evaluate an anti-CD38 in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone or pom-dex.



Sanofi said Sarclisa in combination with pom-dex significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death in adults by 40% compared to pom-dex alone in the trial.



The U.S. FDA on March 2 approved Sarclisa in combination with pom-dex for the treatment of certain adults with RRMM. In the U.S., the generic name for Sarclisa is isatuximab-irfc.



Outside of the U.S., Sarclisa is an investigational agent and its safety and efficacy have not been established by any regulatory authority worldwide.



