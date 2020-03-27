

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) announced Friday that it has decided to temporarily close its Online, Warehousing and Distribution Operations due to Covid-19. The decision was effective from Thursday.



NEXT said it 'has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in Warehousing and Distribution Operations to fulfil Online orders. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate.'



The company will not take any more Online orders after this time until further notice.



