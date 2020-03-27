

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) said, for fiscal 2019/20, it expects adjusted earnings per share will be at the lower end of the expected 83 pence to 88 pence range indicated in January 2020. SSE noted that the Covid-19 outbreak has not so far had any material impact on its financial results for 2019/20; and so the Board still intends to recommend a full-year dividend of 80 pence per share for 2019/20. However, if the economic impact results in significant adverse effects on SSE's businesses, the Board's responses may include reconsidering the timing of dividend payments, the Group said.



SSE now aims to publish the financial statements for 2019/20 in the second half of June, with a planned date to be confirmed as soon as possible.



For fiscal 2020/21, the Board's final decision on the quantum and timing of dividend payments will be taken in light of the extent of the impact of the wider economic situation on SSE's businesses. SSE will be reviewing its operational expenditure plans; and also its capital expenditure plans for projects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SSE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de