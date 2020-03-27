

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L, DPZ) said, in light of a rapidly changing market and global macro-economic situation, the Group is unable to provide guidance for the remainder of the current financial year. Also, the Board has decided to suspend the final dividend payment of 5.56 pence. The Board has decided to delay convening the 2020 AGM.



At 29 December 2019, the Group's net debt was 232.6 million pounds, made up of drawn debt under revolving credit facility of 250.4 million pounds, other loans of 0.5 million pounds, offset with cash of 16.0 million pounds and capitalised arrangement fees of 2.3 million pounds.



