

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose to the highest in ten months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 6.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 5.2 percent rise in January.



The latest rise in sales was the highest since April 2019, when it was 11.2 percent.



Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear grew 13.0 percent annually in February while sales in non-specialized stores declined 8.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.3 percent in February.



For the January to February period, retail sales gained a working-day adjusted 6.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX