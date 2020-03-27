

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate rose during the December to February, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 3.5 percent during the December to February period from 3.4 percent in the three months ended January.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 163,700 during the December to February period from 160,300 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 10.9 percent in the three months ended in February.



The employment rate fell slightly to 68.2 percent during December to February period from 68.5 percent in the preceding three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX