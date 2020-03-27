

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation increased in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.8 percent increase in January.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 3.9 percent annually in January and those of manufacturing and water supply rose by 2.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.2 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



