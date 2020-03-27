

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Boards of Flutter Entertainment plc and The Stars Group Inc. have considered the likely impact of COVID-19 on the combined Group and continue to believe strongly in the strategic rationale for the merger. The combination is anticipated to be at least 50% accretive to Flutter's underlying earnings per share in the first full financial year following completion. For the combined Group, the Flutter Board considers it prudent to suspend the dividend for the current financial year ending 31 December 2020.



Given the impact of COVID-19, the Flutter Board will now propose that the final 2019 dividend be paid in the form of ordinary Flutter shares. The new Flutter shares to be issued in connection with the merger will not carry any entitlement to the final 2019 dividend. Also, the Flutter Board no longer considers it prudent to propose the pro-rated dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de