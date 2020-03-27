

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - In view of the fall in demand for automobiles and the challenges in the supply chain due to coronavirus outbreak, Volkswagen extended its production at its passenger cars brand, commercial vehicles as well as Volkswagen group components until April 9. Earlier on 21st, the German carmaker has closed most of its factories for two weeks.



The company said the application for an extension of short-time working for a total of 80,000 employees of Volkswagen AG has been submitted and plans to end short-time working with the night shift of April 9 to 10.



Volkswagen said its Dresden, Emden, Osnabrück, Wolfsburg, and Zwickau as well as the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover, the plants of Volkswagen Group Components at Brunswick, Kassel, Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover and the German plants of SITECH are affected.



Further, the company said it is preparing intensively for the resumption of production and the protection of employees will once again be significantly strengthened.



Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Production and Logistics said, 'The health of our employees has the highest priority. We will ensure that they can return to safe workplaces when production and logistics activities are resumed.'



