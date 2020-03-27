Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JSPE ISIN: GB00B74CDH82 Ticker-Symbol: FKGC 
Tradegate
26.03.20
20:54 Uhr
0,950 Euro
+0,010
+1,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,898
0,935
11:17
0,904
0,929
11:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN ENERGY
CAIRN ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAIRN ENERGY PLC0,950+1,01 %