

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased in March and business confidence declined sharply, survey results from the statistical office c showed Friday.



The consumer confidence fell to 101.0 in March from 110.9 in February.



The business confidence index decreased to 81.7 in March from 97.8 in the previous month.



The economic sentiments fell to 96.2 in March from 121.9 in the prior month.



The manufacturing confidence index declined to 89.5 in March from 98.8 in February. In construction, the sentiment index decreased to 139.0 from 142.3.



The indicator for services sector fell to 79.6 from 99.4 in February and that for retail declined to 97.4 from 106.6.



