

Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in March after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.4 percent increase in February.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 1.8 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 4.5 percent and those of owner occupied housing rose by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of international airfares decreased by 10.1 percent and petrol and diesel oil prices fell 2.6 percent.



