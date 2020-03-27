

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as investors booked some profits after a three-day rally on stimulus expectations.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 228 points, or 3.96 percent, at 5,585 after rising as much as 2.2 percent on Thursday.



Housebuilder Redrow slumped 7 percent. The company has decided to commence with immediate effect, an orderly and safe closure of all of the company's sites and offices.



Also, the company revealed that it was in talks with banks to secure additional credit and had applied to take part in the Bank of England's scheme for financing support.



Berkeley Group shares declined 2.4 percent, Taylor Wimpey plunged 7 percent and Persimmon plummeted 8.5 percent.



Rightmove lost 6.7 percent. Due to the uncertainties caused by the impact of COVID-19, the online real estate portal and property website has suspended all existing financial guidance for 2020.



Next Plc shares were down 5.5 percent. The retailer announced that it has decided to temporarily close its online, warehousing and distribution Operations due to Covid-19.



Aerospace, defense and energy company Meggitt plunged 8 percent after saying it will not pay a final dividend for 2019.



Sub-prime lender Provident Financial plunged 13 percent after it decided to withdraw any forward guidance for 2020 as a result of COVID-19.



