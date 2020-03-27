

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Macerich Company (MAC) said, due the uncertainties related to COVID-19 pandemic, the company has withdrawn its previously published 2020 Guidance. Mall traffic and tenant occupancy at properties that remain open have been significantly impacted by the crisis, the company noted.



The Macerich Company has taken measures to enhance liquidity. The company recently borrowed $550 million on its revolving line of credit. The company has also taken actions to reduce on-going cash outflows such as dramatically reducing all capital expenditures.



