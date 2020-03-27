

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew to the highest in ten months in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Retail sales increased 5.0 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.6 percent rise in January.



The latest retail sales was the highest since April 2019, when it was 6.3 percent.



Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 3.0 percent annually in February and those of non-food products increased by 8.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 3.5 percent from February, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



