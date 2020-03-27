

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales declined for the second straight month in February, data from the Central Statistics Office reported on Friday.



The retail sales volume decreased 4.3 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.3 percent fall in January.



The value of retail sales fell 4.3 percent monthly in February, after a 0.4 rise in the preceding month.



On an annual basis, the retail sales volume fell 0.3 percent in February, after a 5.8 percent rise in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in February, after a 5.3 percent rise in the previous month.



