

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP, TPX.TO) announced Friday that it is withdrawing its financial outlook for the full year 2020 and beyond that was previously provided on February 12, 2020, due to uncertainty regarding the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The company has also take several initiatives aimed at protecting and supporting employees, including requiring employees to work from home if they are able, creating a new voluntary paid leave program, thank you pay incentive and paid leave policy, and implementing additional measures to protect its employees who are still working on site.



The U.S. federal government's Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce guidance lists industries that are considered essential, including food/beverage manufacturing and distribution such as Molson Coors.



This guidance has ensured the company's brewery and distribution operations can remain operational during state and local 'stay-at-home' orders.



