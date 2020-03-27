

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of adult patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. The company noted that, if approved, Cosentyx would become the first fully-human IL-17A inhibitor indicated for patients in Europe with nr-axSpA.



Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology at Novartis said: 'This positive opinion marks another step forward in our commitment to reimagine medicine in axSpA and help patients realize relief from the burdensome symptoms of their disease earlier.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de