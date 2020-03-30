

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto said it continues to work with its customers to fulfil orders and meet their requirements, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But, the company is complying with government directives.



The company's commercial teams in their key locations are focussing on business continuity and customer support. The Shanghai team is returning to the office today as China recovers from the pandemic.



Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'Covid-19 is a human tragedy and we all have to play our part as the pandemic spreads......We are not at all complacent. Safety and health comes first as we keep delivering for our customers, our host governments and communities.'



The company has pledged a further $25 million to support global grassroots community Covid-19 preparedness and recovery. This takes the company's total estimated voluntary global community contributions to around $60 million.



Rio Tinto noted that many functional leadership teams across the company has been split into red and blue teams to maintain resilience and continuity, with a priority to protect critical operations support teams such as employees running the operational centres in Perth, Brisbane and Bagotville and information technology and cyber security teams.



The company's employees and contractors cannot visit vulnerable communities - those in which underlying health challenges are prevalent, or those in remote areas where health care infrastructure is not strong - without the express approval of appropriate community and the company's leadership, Rio Tinto said.



