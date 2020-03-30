

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales rose in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, grew 7.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.0 percent rise in January.



Stores selling manufactured goods grew 13.0 percent annually in February and grocery stores rose by 7.0 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel decreased by 8.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 5.0 percent in February, following a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.



