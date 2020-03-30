

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding (ASML) said it currently expects revenue in the first quarter to be between 2.4 billion euros and 2.5 billion euros, with a gross margin between 45% and 46%. Due to the uncertainties regarding COVID-19, the company has decided not to execute any share buybacks in second quarter of 2020.



ASML CEO Peter Wennink said: 'Three COVID-19 related effects have impacted our Q1 financial results. First, we have experienced some delays in DUV shipments to Wuhan, China as well as to other customers. Second, we have experienced some issues in our supply chain, which for now have been solved. Third, some customers have asked us to expedite the delivery of EUV systems by shipping the systems before the normal Factory Acceptance Tests.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASML-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de