

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L) has decided to withdraw its full year financial guidance issued on 20 February 2020 due to the rapid expansion of COVID-19 pandemic beyond China. Given the ongoing uncertainty, the Group will not update 2020 guidance until the effect of COVID-19 becomes clearer.



For the first quarter, Smith & Nephew Plc expects that underlying revenue will be around 8% down from last year. For the second quarter, the company also expects that revenue and first half trading margin will be substantially down on the prior year.



