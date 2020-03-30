Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
30.03.20
08:18 Uhr
13,140 Euro
+0,360
+2,82 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC13,140+2,82 %