

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) said, considering current uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Group is taking all necessary internal actions to manage cost base and cash resources. The Board has decided to suspend payment of the interim dividend, which was due to be paid on 14 April.



On 18 March 2020, Oxford Instruments plc issued a trading update. The Group stated that it continues to trade in line with the revised guidance and net cash has increased to over 60 million pounds.



