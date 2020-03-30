

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices continued to declined for the ninth month in a row in February, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The producer price index declined 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent fall in January.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in intermediate goods and energy prices by 1.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.9 percent in February and those for consumer goods increased 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in February, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



