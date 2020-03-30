

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed in March, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.7 percent increase in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent in March, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.2 percent annually in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.7 percent in March, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased 1.8 percent annually in February, following a 1.7 percent rise in January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 5.5 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



