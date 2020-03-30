

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment decreased in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.9 in March from 98.0 in February.



Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased to -3.0 in February from -1.3 in the prior month.



The morale in construction rose to -4.3 and retail trade increased to 26.3 in March, while services confidence weakened to -1.0.



The consumer confidence index increased to -7.8 in March from -11.1 in the preceding month.



