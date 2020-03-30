Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 540888 ISIN: DE0005408884 Ticker-Symbol: LEO 
Xetra
30.03.20
12:33 Uhr
6,690 Euro
-0,038
-0,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEONI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,662
6,690
12:49
6,640
6,686
12:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEONI
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEONI AG6,690-0,56 %