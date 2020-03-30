

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) said it can be reasonably expected that the first quarter consolidated revenue will decrease in a range between 10 and 20% from same period last year. The Group will publish its consolidated revenue for the first quarter on April 16th after the close.



'In the short term, the measures taken by public authorities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the closure of production sites and stores in several countries which will have an impact on the group's results. This impact cannot be accurately calculated at this time without knowing the timing of a return to normal in these countries,' the company stated.



