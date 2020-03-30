

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended emergency coronavirus restrictions for the United States and warned the crisis would continue to get worse for some time.



Trump said that the coronavirus death rate would likely peak in two weeks and the administration is working to keep the projected death toll below 100,000.



The worldwide infections topped 723,000, and the death toll touched 34,000, while nearly 152,000 have recovered.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 69 points, or 1.57 percent, to 4,283 after plummeting 4.2 percent on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale declined 4-6 percent after the European Central Bank ordered eurozone banks to freeze dividend payments in a bid to shore up credit.



Oil & gas company Total SA traded flat as oil prices hit 17-year lows on fears of collapsing global demand.



Airbus plunged 6.5 percent on concerns that the business could well see wholesale cancellations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX