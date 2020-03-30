

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices fell for the first time in four months in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



The producer prices index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.1 percent rise in January.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 3.0 percent in February and non-domestic market declined 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 2.2 percent in February, following a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month. Falling for the second straight month.



