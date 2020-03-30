

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence weakened in March, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -9.9 in March from -8.1 in February.



The economic sentiment index decreased to 1.8 in March from 2.2 in the previous month.



The manufacturing confidence indicator fell to -6.1 in March from -4.2 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale increased to -6.4 in March from -7.5 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector decreased to 0.2 in March and the confidence measure in the services sector fell to 2.7.



