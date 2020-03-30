

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) said it will provide all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases. The company will offer the discount through April 30, 2020 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks.



The company also plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.



