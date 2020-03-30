Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854912 ISIN: US0091581068 Ticker-Symbol: AP3 
Tradegate
30.03.20
13:18 Uhr
177,00 Euro
+3,00
+1,72 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,00
177,00
14:09
175,00
177,00
14:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC177,00+1,72 %
PBF ENERGY INC5,900+0,85 %