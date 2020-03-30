

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has submitted a supplementary application with the Japanese Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare for its BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System to be used as a companion diagnostic to help to identify people with metastatic pancreatic or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.



The company's BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System previously was approved in Japan to identify patients with ovarian or breast cancer who have a germline BRCA mutation and are eligible for Lynparza therapy.



