

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - RATIONAL AG (RTLLF.PK) announced Monday it is reducing the proposed dividend for fiscal year 2019 to 5.70 euros per share from 10.70 euros per share.



The Executive Board of Rational AG adopted a proposed dividend of 10.70 euros per share and the Supervisory Board ratified it at the ordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board at the end of February 2020.



Since then, the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the general public and economy have worsened dramatically and is hitting some of RATIONAL's customers hard.



In order to safeguard the company's extremely solid financial situation, a strict cost-cutting program is under way throughout the Group and no vacant posts will be filled.



As a result, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have unanimously adopted a new resolution, proposing to the General Meeting of Shareholders on 6 May 2020 the distribution of a dividend of 5.70 euros per share.



