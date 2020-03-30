Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869884 ISIN: US0893021032 Ticker-Symbol: 4B3 
Tradegate
25.03.20
08:04 Uhr
14,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG LOTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG LOTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,000
12,100
17:04
12,000
12,100
17:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIG LOTS
BIG LOTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG LOTS INC14,4000,00 %