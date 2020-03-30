

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Groupe Renault said it has halted its plants across the world, except in China and South Korea, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.



Mean while, the company plans to restart production activities in the two countries concerned as soon as conditions permit and will implement appropriate measures to respond effectively to commercial demand.



Renault's plant in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, was suspended in late January.



