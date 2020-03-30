

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced positive results of the Onyx ONE Clear Study that evaluated Resolute Onyx DES in high bleeding risk (HBR) patients with one-month dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) in the United States and Japan.



The study met its primary endpoint of cardiac death or myocardial infarction by beating a performance goal derived from contemporary one-month DAPT trials at one-year post-procedure.



The Onyx ONE Clear study's primary composite endpoint of cardiac death or myocardial infarction was 7.0%, beating the pre-specified performance goal of 9.7% at one-year post-procedure. The rate of stent thrombosis was low at 0.7% at one year. The performance goal was based on short-DAPT studies.



