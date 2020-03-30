

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The global coronavirus death toll has risen to 34,780 on Monday, with Italy remaining the worst affected.



The death toll crossed 10,000 in Italy, where the number of infected cases is nearing 100,000.



Spain has reported 812 new deaths, taking the national total to 7,340.



The country's foreign minister said the upward rise in cases appears to be flattening out.



It is followed by China (3,304), Iran (2,757) and France (2606).



With 2,489 deaths, the United States currently stands sixth in terms of COVID-19 casualties.



Worldwide, cases of COVID-19 infections reached 734,951, while the number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease rose to 155,950.



Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, a week after testing positive for coronavirus.



The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled to July 23-August 8, 2021.



In the U.K., around 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to work to support the government's fight against COVID 19.



U.S. President Donald Trump extended the guidelines on social distancing to April 30.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Cabinet staff have placed themselves in self-isolation while awaiting the results of tests for coronavirus.



