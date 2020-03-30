

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended firmly in positive territory on Monday as shares rallied after staying somewhat weak till about a couple of hours past noon.



Hopes about an increase in loan disbursements, and the overall strength in European markets in late afternoon trades contributed to Swiss market's higher close.



The benchmark SMI, which declined to a low of 8,866.32 about an hour after start, ended at 9,174.39, the day's high, gaining 178.02 points, or 1.98%.



On Friday, the index ended down 207.61 points, or 2.26%, at 8,996.37, after having gained 12.3% in the previous three sessions.



Alcon, up a little over 8%, was the biggest gainer in the SMI. Roche Holding and Swisscom, both ended higher by nearly 4%.



Lonza Group, Givaudan and Nestle gained 3.15%, 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Novartis ended 2.7% up. Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung said on Sunday that the company expects Sandoz generics unit's malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine as the company's biggest hope against the coronavirus,



Zurich Insurance Group and SGS gained 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively.



ABB, trading ex-dividend, declined nearly 6%. The company has warned that its profits will be much lower than expected earlier as all of its businesses would suffer in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Richemont, Swiss Re and Geberit lost 1.4 to 1.8%. UBS ended flat. The bank has reportedly granted loans under the state's coronavirus emergency scheme totaling more than 1 billion Swiss francs last week.



UBS Group said it is maintaining its previously announced dividend for 2019.



Among midcap stocks, Sunrise Communications, Barry Callebaut, VAT Group, Logitech, Lindt & Spruengli and PSP Swiss Property gained 4.5% to 6%.



OC Oerlikon Corp, Temenos Group, EMS Chemie Holding and Clariant gained 2 to 2.4%, while BB Biotech firmed up 1.35%.



Flughafen Zurich ended 6.6% down. Helvetia, Julius Baer, Vifor Pharma and Swiss Prime Site lost 2 to 3%.



The Swiss finance minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview published on Sunday that the government could increase a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.93 billion) loan programme to help keep companies afloat and save jobs amidst the coronavirus crisis.



Meanwhile, a leading indicator of the trends in Switzerland's economy plummeted in March, signalling a sharp decline in growth rates ahead, as economic activity was severely hit by the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.



The Economic Barometer dropped to a four-month low of 92.9 from 101.8 in February, which was revised from 100.9, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed. The reading is well below its long-term average.



'Accordingly, the Swiss economy can be expected to see a marked decline in growth rates in the near future,' the think tank said. 'This plunge of the Barometer reflects the first economic consequences of the accelerated spread of the Coronavirus.'



The latest fall was the worst since the Swiss National Bank abandoned the ceiling of the minimum exchange rate for the Swiss franc in January 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX