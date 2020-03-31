

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Tuesday's preliminary reading.



That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 1.0 percent increase in January.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 4.7 percent - but that also beat expectations for a drop of 4.8 percent following the 2.3 percent decline in the previous month.



Upon the release the data, the METI revised its assessment of industrial production - saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.



