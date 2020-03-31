

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China moved back into expansion in March, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.0 - beating forecasts for 45.0.



That's up sharply from 35.7 in February, and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 52.3, also exceeding expectations for 42.0 and up from 29.6 in the previous month.



The composite PMI posted a score of 53.0, up from 28.9 a month prior.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX