Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Xetra
30.03.20
17:35 Uhr
20,280 Euro
+0,740
+3,79 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,490
20,600
08:28
20,510
20,580
08:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOTEC SE20,280+3,79 %