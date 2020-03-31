

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE said that it has collaborated with South Korea's Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to accelerate the development of several of Ildong's proprietary projects through access to Evotec's INDiGO platform. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.



As per the terms of the deal, Evotec's experts in Integrated Development Solutions will accelerate the development of Ildong's projects with services from Evotec's comprehensive INDiGO platform, through to the filing with the regulatory authorities which enables clinical trials.



Evotec and Ildong agreed to jointly develop three to six projects, the first of which being IDG-16177, a glucose lowering drug candidate which is being evaluated as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. The first regulatory filing is expected for the first quarter of 2021.



