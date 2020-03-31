

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc. (SVT.L) said it continues to expect the Group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with previous guidance. There has been no material change to current year business performance since the trading update announced on 28 January 2020.



The company said it remains on track to deliver at least 25 million pounds of net customer ODI outperformance payments for 2019/20, as previously guided.



The company now expects net financing costs to be broadly flat in comparison to last year, despite the increase in overall net debt.



