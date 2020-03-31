Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSHN ISIN: GB00B1WY2338 Ticker-Symbol: QS2A 
Tradegate
31.03.20
09:28 Uhr
13,745 Euro
+1,130
+8,96 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,985
13,375
10:03
13,030
13,315
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMITHS GROUP PLC13,745+8,96 %