

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) said its Board expects adjusted operating profit for financial year 2019/20 to be between 20 million pounds and 25 million pounds, as previously guided. Net debt at the end of fiscal 2019/20 is expected to be approximately 105 million pounds. The Group stated that it is progressing with its previously announced Turnaround Plan.



De La Rue plc is monitoring developments related to COVID-19. At present, it is too early to quantify the potential impact on fiscal year 2020/21, the Group noted.



