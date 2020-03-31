

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L, DPZ) said that it has appointed Dominic Paul as Chief Executive Officer effective on 6 April 2020. Dominic will join the Board as Chief Executive Officer on 1 May 2020.



Dominic will replace David Wild who has previously announced his intention to retire from the business. David will retire from the Board on 1 May 2020.



Most recently, Dominic served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Costa Coffee. He led the Costa brand from 2016 to 2019.



Prior to this, Dominic was Senior Vice President of International with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. His experience in the travel and leisure industry also includes senior roles at Easyjet, British Midland and British Airways.



