BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Tuesday, Germany's unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed is forecast to rise 28,000 in March after falling 10,000 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1003 against the greenback, 119.30 against the yen, 1.0589 against the franc and 0.8923 against the pound at 3:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX