

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment increased less than expected in March, data published by the Federal Employment Agency showed on Tuesday.



The number of people out of work rose by 1,000 in March, much less than economists' forecast of 29,000. Unemployment had decreased 8,000 in February.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5 percent in March compared to the expected rate of 5.1 percent.



Data published by Destatis showed that the jobless rate remained unchanged at adjusted 3.2 percent in February.



According to results of the labor force survey, nearly 1.50 million people were unemployed in February. This was an increase of 128,000 compared with the same month a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX